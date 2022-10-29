TRS MLAs poaching issue | Telangana CM KCR will respond at an appropriate time and in a befitting manner: K.T. Rama Rao

Earlier, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao released a charge sheet against the BJP Govt

R. Ravikanth Reddy
October 29, 2022 16:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on October 29 said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will reveal and respond at an appropriate time and in a befitting manner in the sensational case of alleged attempts to poach the TRS MLAs by some people claiming to be working on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked for his response on the ongoing case, he said the law will take its own course and the investigating agencies and the Chief Minister will share the details whenever necessary. The fact is that thieves have been caught and people have realised who the thieves are.

Also Read
Cyberabad police book case against three in alleged TRS MLAs “poaching” case

“As a responsible Minister, I will not speak on the issue as it would be construed as influencing the investigating agencies. I have also asked the party leaders to stay away from any comments on the issue,” he said even as he was bombarded with questions on the issue.

On the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay taking an oath at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, he asked if issues could be settled through oaths, where is the need for courts. “In fact, I request the temple authorities to cleanse the deity since Mr. Sanjay’s hands were not clean as he carried the footwear of Gujarathi leaders with the same hands,” he said in a sarcastic tone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Releases charge sheet against BJP

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao released a charge sheet against the BJP Government at the Centre and Prime Minister, levelling several charges against them on their failure in running the country and treating Telangana with a step-motherly attitude.

Also read: K.T. Rama Rao blames Centre for poor GHI ranking

He said the BJP can’t play with the self-respect of Telangana and listed out a series of decisions taken by the BJP Government that were anti-Telangana. He said Mr. Modi was the first Prime Minister to impose a tax on handloom and khadi, apart from deciding to fixing meters on agriculture motors.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hiking the LPG cylinder price to Rs 1,100 and increasing the fuel prices to over ₹100 despite falling crude oil prices were the only achievements of the Modi Government. Housewives have been burdened with prices of essential commodities skyrocketing even as the BJP focussed on dividing people in the name of religion, he said while releasing the charge sheet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app