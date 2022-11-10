TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT begins probe 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 10, 2022 22:01 IST

The Telangana police’s Special Investigation Team on Thursday took custody of the three accused persons in the TRS MLAs’ poaching case and began questioning.

The accused — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy — were shifted from Chanchalguda prison to the Office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar, amid tight security.

The SIT headed by Hyderabad City Police commissioner C.V. Anand and other members, it was learnt, questioned the accused separately, based on a questionnaire, and recorded their statements.

Reportedly, the questioning that lasted till the evening, was around the alleged conspiracy, money trail, audio-video content, and on forgery and fabricated documentary proofs such as PAN and Aadhaar of Mr. Bharati. The trio was shifted back to the prison at around 5. 30 p.m., after conclusion of day-one questioning.

The Moinabad police had arrested the three persons, allegedly affiliated to BJP, from a farm house on October 26 when they were attempting to strike a deal with TRS MLAs for switching loyalty. They were booked for bribery, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

