TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case: arguments continue in HC

December 06, 2022 - HYDERABAD

Neither the accused nor the complainant can place a request to change the agency investigating a criminal case, senior counsel of Supreme Court Dushyant Dave said on Tuesday.

Presenting arguments on behalf of Special Investigation Team probing the TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case before the Bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court, he said the BJP on the one hand disowned the accused in MLAs’ poaching attempt case, but on the other tried to protect them. All the persons arrayed as accused by the SIT were approaching the High Court one after the other seeking protection from arrest and immunity from appearing before SIT officials.

In such backdrop, it would be difficult for the investigators to gather evidence, while the likelihood of the suspects destroying the evidence cannot be ruled out, Mr. Dave said. The attempt by the BJP to topple the ruling TRS party government in Telangana was an extremely serious matter and the SIT should be allowed to unearth the damage being done to the institution of democracy, he said.

Stating that Telangana police laid a trap to catch the three persons Ramchandra Bharathi, Kore Nandu Kumar and D.P.V.S.K. Simhayaji attempting to induce four TRS MLAs to join the BJP, senior counsel contended that the Supreme Court in a verdict observed that ‘traps are well accepted”. The Apex Court noted that by laying a trap, the accused were being given an opportunity to disclose their inclination. ‘It would be difficult for the investigators to detect a crime if such a trap is not laid,’ the senior advocate said citing the Supreme Court judgment.

Karnataka High Court senior counsel Uday Holla, appearing for lawyer from Karimnagar B. Srinivas who was arrayed as seventh accused and served notice by SIT, said the probe in the case was not fair as the same police officers who laid the trap were investigating the case. A battery of nearly 30 police personnel barged into the house of Mr. Srinivas to serve notice.

Mr. Srinivas was not well then. Despite he being an advocate with considerable experience, the SIT authorities questioned him for nearly 10 hours a day for three days, the lawyer told the Bench. Despite answering all queries raised by the SIT, the latter was insisting for his further appearance and this amounted to curtailing personal liberty, the senior advocate argued.