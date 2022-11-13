TRS MLAs approach police saying they are getting threatening calls  

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the four TRS legislators who were subjects of the purported poaching by three accused persons allegedly affiliated to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly received threatening calls from unknown numbers.

The legislators — Pilot Rohith Reddy of Tandur and B. Harshavardhan Reddy of Kollapur — approached the police and reported about it for further probe.

According to Mr. Rohith Reddy’s complaint, he had received calls from several numbers suspected to be originating from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The callers reportedly used vulgar language and said that they would eliminate him.

A petition was submitted to the Madhapur police.

Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy too complained of threatening calls and submitted his petition to the Banjara Hills police. Preliminarily, it was suspected that the calls were made via Voice over Internet Protocol technology. The police booked a case pressing charges of criminal intimidation and related provisions under the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the probe of the alleged attempts to poach the four TRS MLAs, recorded at a farmhouse in Moinabad October last week, has sent special teams to various States for gathering related evidence in the case.

It was learnt that the teams had visited Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the three accused persons, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, own properties and businesses. It was reported that more persons, allegedly linked to the conspiracy, would be questioned and are likely to be added to the list of accused persons in the case.