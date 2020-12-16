Home Ministry informs HC about TRS MLA’s citizenship

16 December 2020 22:05 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed the Telangana High Court that the TRS MLA from Vemulawada Chennamaneni Ramesh holds a German passport that is valid till February 25, 2023

During the hearing of the case by Justice Challa Kodanda Ram on a petition filed by Congress leader Adi Srinivas raising objections about the German citizenship of the MLA, Assistant Solicitor General N.Rajeswara Rao filed a memo and other documents furnished by the Union Home Minister before the court.

The petitioner’s counsel V.Ravi Kiran Rao accused the TRS MLA of perpetuating the fraud even today. He pointed out that Mr. Ramesh has given up his German citizenship a decade ago when he made political foray in Karimnagar district.

“Today, it has been proved wrong. Centre has cancelled his Indian citizenship as he hid information while filing the citizenship form,” the petitioners counsel told the court.

After going through the documents, Justice Kodanda Ram observed tht the Union Home Secretary had not done any fresh exercise such as seeking information about the status of Mr. Ramesh from the German embassy. He direct the Centre to file an affidavit informing the court about the status of the TRS MLA by January 20 next.

It may be mentioned here that the Judge during the earlier hearing had directed Mr. Ramesh to file an affidavit. His counsel said that the affidavit had already been filed. Justice Kodanda Ram further said he wanted sworn affidavits from the Union Home Secretary and the MLA as well this time before adjourning the case.