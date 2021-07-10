TRS MLA gets legal notice

Hyderabad

10 July 2021 23:52 IST

MP and AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore has sent a legal notice to LB Nagar MLA D Sudhir Reddy (TRS), demanding unconditional apology for alleging that the former was bribed by TPCC President A Revanth Reddy for extending his support to the top post that eventually decorated Mr. Reddy.

In a legal notice served by R. Aravindan, lawyer of Mr Tagore on Saturday, Mr Sudhir Reddy was asked to retract his statement made before the media or else defamation case would be filed against him seeking ₹1 crore in damages.

Mr Sudhir Reddy at a press conference on July 3 had alleged that Mr Revanth Reddy paid ₹25 crore to Mr Tagore for the top post in the State Congress. Mr Tagore is the incharge for Congress party affairs in Telangana.

Advertising

Advertising