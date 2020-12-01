TRS MLA from Nagarjunasagar Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away at 64

He joined the TRS around 2014, when the agitation for a separate Telangana was at its peak

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator from Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The 64-year-old leader has been ill for some time.

He hailed from Palem village of Marxist-hotbed Nakrekal mandal, where he was its mandal parishad president for more than a decade.

A student leader in the Osmania University, Mr. Narsimhaiah later went on to practise at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

He won the Nakrekal Assembly constituency in 1999 and 2004 as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) but lost the subsequent elections, in Bhuvanagiri in 2009 and Nagarjunasagar 2014.

Mr. Narsimhaiah joined the TRS around 2014, when the agitation for a separate Telangana was at its peak. He lost the election from the Nagarjunasagar constituency, but in 2018 he trumped the sitting Congress stalwart K. Jana Reddy by over 7,000 votes.

The leader was last seen in a public event in Nagarjunasagar last week in a commemorative event of Varghese Kurien, ‘Milkman of India’.

Mr. Narsimhaiah is survived by wife, a son who is an advocate in the Telangana High Court, and two daughters who are living abroad.

CM’s condolence

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock at the sudden passing away of his colleague. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, he said Mr. Narsimhaiah was one of the true people leaders and would not be forgotten.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, T. Harish Rao, and S. Niranjan Reddy, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, and TRS MLC K. Kavitha condoled his death.