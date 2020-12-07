TRS ministers to participate in bandh

OU, JNTU-H postpone examinations

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has resolved to make Bharat Bandh successful in the State on Tuesday, although it is planned to be organised only for four hours from 11 am to 3 pm, not only to register its opposition to the three new farm legislations but also to prove a political point or two.

Although other political parties including Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and others along with several employees’ and farmers’ associations are supporting the protest, the TRS leadership has directed all its ministers and other key functionaries to participate in the bandh directly by participating in the demonstrations on highways and other key locations.

On its part, the Congress has given call to its rank and file participate in the bandh across the State. Accordingly, all key leaders of the party have decided to stage protests.

Due to the bandh call of farmers’ organisations, Osmania University and JNTU-H have postponed the examinations scheduled for December 8. They would be held later.

To make the bandh impactful, the ruling party has already asked the traders to open their establishments two hours late on Tuesday and asked RTC not to operate its services till afternoon. Working president of TRS and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao along with senior party leaders will participate in the bandh at Burgula Gate near Shadnagar on the Bengaluru highway.

Similarly, Minister for Health Eatala Rajender will participated in the bandh at Huzurabad, T. Harish Rao at Toopran Y-Junction, S. Niranjan Reddy at Alampur toll plaza, E. Dayakar Rao at Madikonda and Satyavathi Rathd at Mahabubabad. Other Ministers too would participate in the bandh at different places.

Congress leader T. Jayaprakash Reddy said he would participate in the bandh at Sangareddy, while other leaders would participate at different places. All legislators, MPs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons from TRS will also participate in their areas.