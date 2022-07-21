TRS members walk out of Lok Sabha

Protesting against government attitude on price of hike and increase in GST charges, TRS members walked out of the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

On the fourth day of Lok Sabha session, party leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao demanded discussion on the issues but the Speaker did not allow it. Expressing protest, the TRS members walked out of the Lok Sabha. Members of DMK, SP, BSP and TMC also walked out of the Lok Sabha.