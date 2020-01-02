TRS meeting on ULB polls on Saturday

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the extended committee meeting of the party on Saturday to discuss the municipal polls as well as the party activities.

The Chief Minister is likely to give a direction to the party leaders on the polls and prepare them to face, perhaps, the last major polls in the coming four years. It will begin at 11.30 a.m. and is expected to go on till 4 p.m.

The meeting will be attended by the members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of Zilla Parishad and Corporations, State executive committee members. TRS plans to sweep the municipal elections as it has done in the local body elections and decimate the Opposition parties politically.