TRS makes development pitch to win over voters

After facing a big setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it lost the sitting MP seat to BJP, the TRS is leaving no stone unturned to bag the coveted post of Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

TRS workers are upbeat after the two of its corporators from 37th and 20th division were unanimously elected following the withdrawal of nominations by Opposition contestants. Incidentally, TRS alone has fielded its candidates in all 60 municipal divisions and is campaigning vigorously.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar conducted a closed-door meeting with all party contestants and briefed them about campaigning strategies and wooing voters through developmental works in the town. The Minister dived headlong into electioneering on Saturday by conducting a whirlwind tour of around nine municipal divisions, accompanied by the respective candidates, and speaking about developmental work undertaken by the TRS.

BJP also intensified campaigning in town under the leadership of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Flaying the TRS for neglecting the town, the party leaders claimed Smart City works were taken up with Central government funds.

Leaders and workers of the Congress party, which occupied the coveted Mayor post since the first election to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation until it lost in 2014 polls, have shifted loyalty to the TRS and BJP in the town. Faced with a leadership crisis, Congress announced Pyata Ramesh as its Mayor candidate, to the shock of other contestants of the party. The campaigning is progressing as a low-key affair with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar boosting the morale of the contestants by participating in their campaigns.

MIM candidates faced a severe jolt during electioneering following resignation of the party’s district president Syed Wahaj Uddin in protest against “unilateral decisions” of the party high command and neglecting his plea with regard to the selection of candidates.