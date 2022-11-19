TRS lodges complaint with Women’s Commission against Arvind

November 19, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Party women lodge a complaint with Banjara Hills police also

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of women leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have lodged a complaint with the State Women’s Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for his “derogatory and heinous” comments made against MLC K. Kavitha. They also lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

The TRS delegation led by M. Susheela Reddy and comprising Leela, Suvarna Reddy, Geetha Goud, Umavathi, Prabha Reddy, Sujatha Goud, Preethi Reddy, and Padma went to the Women’s Commission office on Saturday and lodged the written complaint with chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy. They alleged in the complaint that Mr. Arvind had made objectionable and derogatory comments against Ms. Kavitha.

They requested the Women’s Commission to take action against the Nizamabad MP, saying by making the comments, Mr. Arvind had also violated the orders issued by a City Civil Court in the past. They cautioned Mr. Arvind that they would not keep quiet if he continued to make such vulgar comments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US