TRS lodges complaint with Women’s Commission against Arvind

November 19, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A delegation of women leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have lodged a complaint with the State Women’s Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind for his “derogatory and heinous” comments made against MLC K. Kavitha. They also lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police.

The TRS delegation led by M. Susheela Reddy and comprising Leela, Suvarna Reddy, Geetha Goud, Umavathi, Prabha Reddy, Sujatha Goud, Preethi Reddy, and Padma went to the Women’s Commission office on Saturday and lodged the written complaint with chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy. They alleged in the complaint that Mr. Arvind had made objectionable and derogatory comments against Ms. Kavitha.

They requested the Women’s Commission to take action against the Nizamabad MP, saying by making the comments, Mr. Arvind had also violated the orders issued by a City Civil Court in the past. They cautioned Mr. Arvind that they would not keep quiet if he continued to make such vulgar comments.