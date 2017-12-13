TRS legislator terrorises toll plaza staff

In a strange incident, Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shoba, her husband and gunmen terrorised the toll plaza staff and snatched away cellular phones of some persons who were shooting the incident at Renigunta Toll Plaza on Rajiv Rahadhari on Tuesday.

The legislator along with her husband Galanna were going in their car to Hyderabad. Her vehicle has privilege to cross the toll plaza without paying the tax in ‘free channel’, but due to traffic jam the vehicle was stranded for some minutes. Irritated over this, her gunman slapped a staff member and when another person was recording the episode, the MLA got off her vehicle and allegedly abused the staff for stopping her vehicle without giving free passage.

Meanwhile, Mr. Galanna, the vehicle driver and gunman chased the person who was recording the incident and snatched away the cell phone. The video recordings of the incident at the toll plaza went viral in the social media.

However, the police has not registered any case as none of the toll plaza staff or the person whose phone was snatched away lodged any complaint, said Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

Seeks suo motu case

Congress leader Medipalli Satyam has demanded that the district police machinery register a suo motu case against Choppadandi TRS legislator Bodige Shoba, her husband Gallanna, driver and gunmen for allegedly thrashing and terrorising the Toll Plaza staff at Renikunta village of Thimmapur mandal on Rajiv Rahadhari on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyam visited the Toll Plaza and met the two ‘victims’, Raju and Jeevan. He told newsmen that the duo was scared to lodge a complaint against the legislator. “But it is high time that the police lodge a suo moto case against Ms. Shoba and probe the incident,” he said.