TRS legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy appears before ED 

December 20, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislator from Tandur, Pilot Rohith Reddy, as summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, appeared before the officials on Monday.

As per the summons served to him under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Friday, the ED wanted the legislator to be present along with an elaborate list of documents, including his bio-data, at its office at 10.30 a.m.

Mr. Reddy, however, in a twist of things, appeared late in the afternoon.

At the beginning of the day, it was learnt that the legislator had sent a communication to the ED officials about his inability to attend the session.

He had reportedly cited reasons that the set of required documents were not ready, that he was observing Ayyappa maladharana and he would be available only after December 31, in view of his pilgrimage to Sabarimala. His reasons, as per reports, were not accepted by the ED, which insisted on his attendance.

Interestingly, Mr. Reddy, in the forenoon, was seen entering Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office, reportedly for briefing and consultation with K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the matter.

He was seen at the EDs office at around 3.15 p.m.