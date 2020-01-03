TRS leads in preparations for municipal polls

With municipal elections just around the corner, political parties have intensified their electioneering process including identification of candidates to be fielded from the respective municipal wards and divisions in municipalities and the corporation in Karimnagar district.

Elections would be held for Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Jammikunta municipalities and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in bifurcated Karimnagar district. Already, the ruling TRS, which is upbeat after its winning streak in the Assembly, Parliament and local bodies’ elections, is ahead of others in the electioneering process by organising preparatory meetings with the party rank and file in all municipalities.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar is taking care of the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK, Kothapalli municipality and Choppadandi municipality in coordination with local legislator Sunke Ravishankar.

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender is overseeing the election process of the party in Jammikunta and Huzurabad municipalities by organising meetings with the party cadre and aspirants.

The TRS is solely banking on developmental works taken up and welfare schemes such as Aasara pension, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarrak. The party has decided to personally write letters to the beneficiaries of various welfare programmes informing them about the importance of voting for TRS in the municipal elections.

TRS aspirants are applying to coordinators appointed by Mr. Kamalakar for tickets.

On the other hand, BJP district unit leaders, who had tasted victory in Parliament elections by winning the Karimnagar seat, are leaving no stone unturned to snatch the coveted Mayor post of the MCK. The leaders are organising preparatory meetings for the municipal elections and cashing in on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Congress, which had never lost the municipal elections in Karimnagar, was defeated in the last elections for the first time. With continuous defeat, most party aspirants have shifted their loyalty to TRS and BJP. The resignations of DCC president K. Mruthyunjayam and Town Congress president Karra Rajashekhar have come as a rude shock to the Congress in the district.

However, TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar is coordinating the party affairs and gearing up with available leaders for the municipal elections. He has constituted a 16-member team for selection of candidates.

The MIM, which would play a crucial role in the elections, is also adopting various strategies to consolidate its vote bank. TDP, CPI and CPM are planning to field their candidates too.