TRS leaders urge KCR to launch a ‘national party’

Several district president of the party say it’s need to realise BJP-mukt Bharat and to start a ‘national party’.

Several district president of the party say it’s need to realise BJP-mukt Bharat and to start a ‘national party’.

Dropping broad hints about a formal decision of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s entry into national politics at the earliest with an announcement on launching a national party, district presidents of the party have requested the former take the plunge into national politics stating that the country needs his leadership to end the BJP rule.

The appeal by the TRS leaders comes two days before a scheduled meeting of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with Mr. Rao here to discuss national politics and a new party.

“Not only the people of Telangana but the people in 28 other States in the country are awaiting KCR’s entry into national politics to bring a qualitative change in the country’s politics and to end the undemocratic and divisive rule of the BJP”, 21 district presidents of TRS available in the city said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

The remaining 12 district president were also of the same view and they too would hold press conferences locally with a similar request to KCR, TRS legislator and Mancherial district president Balka Suman said. He alleged that except for its attempt to divide the society on communal lines and make political gains the BJP Government at the Centre did not do anything for the needy sections such as poor, downtrodden and farmers during the last eight years.

He explained that the BJP rule was marked with rising inflation, unabated price rise, falling rupee value, slipping economy and writing off of ₹12 lakh crore debt pertaining to corporate companies in the name of non-performing assets (NPAs). “KCR sir please march into national politics, we are with you as we were firmly behind you during the movement for statehood to Telangana”, Mr. Suman said.

Stating that KCR’s entry into national politics was necessary to free the country of BJP or BJP-mukt Bharat, he said the inefficient leadership at the Centre had pushed the country into economic slump while an exemplary leadership in the State had kept Telangana ahead on the path of progress even in the adverse conditions.

Recollecting ‘people’s poet’ Kaloji Narayana Rao’s famous lines, district president of Vikarabad M. Anand alleged that traitors of the poor and farmers were ruling the country now they need to be ousted for a better future.

Nizamabad district president A. Jeevan Reddy said there was the need for a national party by KCR to realise BJP-mukt Bharat. People of the country want KCR model and not the Gujarat model as it was in Telangana several path-breaking schemes such as uninterrupted free power to farming, Rythu Badhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Badhu, residential educational institutions and several others had transformed it into a model State.

Other district presidents of TRS including D. Vinay Bhaskar, Maloth Kavitha, G. Jyothi, A. Ramesh, M. Gopinath K. Prabhakar Reddy, M. Padma Devender Reddy, G. Balaraju, K. Chander, M.K. Mujeeb, Ch. Prabhakar, M. Kishan Reddy, P. Sampath Reddy, G.V. Ramakrishna Rao spoke.