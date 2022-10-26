TRS leaders intensify campaign at Munugode

ADVERTISEMENT

With the deadline of polling date fast approaching, the Ministers and other leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have intensified their campaign in Munugode Assembly constituency. They are moving house to house, village after village and urging the voters to vote for TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy stating there was a need to vote for the party candidate to continue the welfare and development schemes by the government. They are explaining to the people that BJP candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy was sold out to get big contracts from the Union Government. While admitting that development did not take place in the constituency whereas other parts of the state are on development path, they have thrown the blame on the former MLA in this regard.

“The self respect of people of Munugode was sold away to BJP leaders of Gujarat for contracts worth ₹18,000. Do we need people like Rajgopal Reddy who left Mellacheruvu and Shivannagudem for its fate? Can he develop the constituency even if he wins again?” asked Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar while participating in Aatmeeya Sammelanam of Gouda community at Samsthan Naryanapur on Wednesday. Explaining the welfare and development measures being implemented by the government, he said that no schemes similar to these are being implemented in BJP-ruled states.

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud, MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and others participated in the programme.

Participating in the campaign at Choutuppal, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy opined that it was difficult for BJP candidate Mr. Rajagopal Reddy even to get deposit. Stating that voters are ready to vote for TRS as they reaped benefits of pensions and other welfare schemes, he said that Congress will be limited to second place. He made a house-to-house campaign.

Addressing Aatmeeya Sammelanam of RMP and PMPs held at Chundur, Panachayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would address their problems soon. Stating that they would be protected at any cost, the Minister urged them to vote for the TRS in the byelection and see that those close to them also vote for the party.

“TRS will win in Munugode. People have already decided. They will get package on the lines of Huzurnagar and Nagarjuanasagar. Submerging villages are against Rajgopal Reddy. The BJP leaders promised offering ₹3,000 at Dubbak and Huzurabad but they failed to do so. They are experts in changing words,” said Mr. Harish Rao participating in Golla- Kuruma Aatmeeya Sammelanam and roadshow at Pantangi. Furnishing some details of pending amount from the Centre, the Minister demanded that the Centre release ₹33,545 crore immediately.