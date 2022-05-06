TRS leaders hit back at Nadda, Bandi on ‘milch cow’ remark

May 06, 2022 19:39 IST

‘BJP leaders have no knowledge on lift irrigation projects’

TRS has hit back strongly at the comments of BJP national president J.P. Nadda and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the execution of Kaleshwaram project stating that it exposed their “lack of basic knowledge on such huge irrigation projects lifting water to over 600 metres”.

Accusing the BJP of conspiring against Telangana from its infancy itself, TRS leaders including Minister V. Srinivas Goud and MLAs A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Y. Anjaiah Yadav and P. Narender Reddy, said that the BJP government at the Centre had transferred seven mandals of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh in the name of Polavaram project and also Lower Sileru hydro-electric project that allows low-cost power generation round-the-year within weeks of the State formation.

Before that, BJP had deceived the people of Telangana by not giving statehood in spite of its promise of ‘one-vote-two-states’ and giving statehood to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand in 2000. They sought to know where Mr. Sanjay was hiding during the Telangana movement.

On the comments that Kaleshwaram project had become an ATM for TRS, the party leaders wanted to know whether projects elsewhere in the country had become ATM for BJP. They sought an explanation from the BJP leadership on privatising the Pawan Hans helicopter company and sale of stake in Life Insurance Corporation alleging that there was huge corruption in the disinvestment.

Alleging that the BJP leaders were going around the combined Mahabubnagar district blindfold, the TRS observed that they would have witnessed greenery all around had they kept their eyes open. Improved irrigation facilities have prompted reverse migration to the district which was also attracting labour from several other States now.

The TRS leaders reminded the BJP leaders of their pre-election promise of funding the Palamuru-Rangareddy project stating that it had remained unkept even after eight years. They also criticised the BJP leaders for making personal remarks against TRS leaders and sought to know whether it was the “BJP culture” and demanded them to get national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy plan in case they have any say with their national leadership.