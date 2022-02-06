TRS leaders condole Lata’s death

HYDERABAD

06 February 2022 20:14 IST

Several TRS leaders condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.

“A beautiful melodious era comes to an end with the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and a sea of her loved ones. Om Shanti. #Lata Mangeshkar,” said K. Kavitha on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of # Lata Mangeshkar Ji, her demise is a loss to the entire country. The void her absence has left can never be filled but her melodies will always keep her legacy and beautiful personality alive. Om Shanti,” said Health Minister Harish Rao on Twitter and Facebook.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao in his message said that Lata Mangeshkar had sung thousands of songs in more than 30 languages and people will remember her forever.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, BC Welfare Minister K. Eshwar, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar and others also condoled her death.