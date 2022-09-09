TRS leader grabs Assam CM’s mic on stage

ADVERTISEMENT

There was mild tension at Moazzam Jahi market junction during the Ganesh idol immersion on Friday when a TRS leader grabbed the mic in front of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr. Sarma was the chief guest for the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. The incident took place around 4 p.m. when the Samiti’s procession was at the junction and its leaders were addressing the crowd.

A man wearing a pink stole, among all others in saffron stoles, was seen pushing himself to the front and grabbing away the mic when one of the leaders, standing on Mr. Sarma’s left, was speaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man identified as Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal, TRS leader from Goshamahal, was seen confronting the Assam CM. He was immediately removed by the members on stage and later handed over to the police.

Mr. Sarma appeared unfazed and smiled as his security took cover, and soon slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” erupted from the stage.

Both TRS and BJP leaders engaged in a heated exchange of words at the foot of the stage and took to sloganeering as police took Mr. Vyas Bilal away. He was detained at Abids police station.

Later, speaking to the media, the TRS leader said that Mr. Sarma was “creating a political atmosphere in a religious function” by taking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s name in a demeaning manner. He also added that certain “flexis of the government were removed from the stage, though all the arrangements were made by the government”.