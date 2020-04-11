Telangana

TRS leader donates ₹30 lakh to CMRF

Hands over cheque to IT Minister

TRS incharge of Malkajgiri constituency and secretary of MLRIT institutions Marri Rajashekar Reddy donated ₹ 30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan by Mr. Reddy. He said he was contributing his mite to the government to support its initiatives in fighting the coronavirus and help lakhs of people stranded from other States and also those who have lost daily earnings due to the lockdown.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 7:25:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/trs-leader-donates-30-lakh-to-cmrf/article31318459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY