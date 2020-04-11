TRS leader donates ₹30 lakh to CMRF

TRS incharge of Malkajgiri constituency and secretary of MLRIT institutions Marri Rajashekar Reddy donated ₹ 30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan by Mr. Reddy. He said he was contributing his mite to the government to support its initiatives in fighting the coronavirus and help lakhs of people stranded from other States and also those who have lost daily earnings due to the lockdown.