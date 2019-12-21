TRS is a communal party, says BJP MLC

Greater Hyderabad city BJP president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the comments made by TRS leaders calling ‘BJP a communal party’ and questioned if the ruling party too can be labelled the same for providing 12% religious quota to Muslims under pressure from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party.

“This is cheap politics by TRS as they are unable to explain why the party had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in the Parliament. The ruling party leaders are afraid of losing Muslim votes if it extend support to the CAA and the NRC openly,” he said.

Ridiculing the ‘humane’ posture of TRS, he wanted to know where was it when 30 TSRTC employees committed suicide during their strike and 26 students lost their lives due to irregularities in Intermediate exams results earlier this year.

The BJP leader claimed that CAA “is not a threat to citizenship of Indians” but the Congress and its allies are spreading “false information for their political gain without studying the new law -- and provoking a particular community.”

The new law is meant to provide citizenship to Hindus, Sikh, Christians, Jain and Parsis who are minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and faced persecution, and living in India as refugees. “It has nothing to do with Indian citizens but the Opposition parties are playing vote bank politics by inciting people in the name of new legislation passed by the Parliament,” he explained.

He also appealed to the people not to believe “rumours” being spread by Congress and other Opposition parties on the CAA and the NRC and extend their support for the new law.

In a separate press conference, senior leader N. Indrasena Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao come out and make his position clear on the CAA and the NRC rather than make his partymen criticise the BJP and its allies.