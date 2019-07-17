TRS is a ₹255-crore party

Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was said to have informed party leaders here on Wednesday that TRS had bank deposits to the tune of ₹ 255 crore and earned a monthly interest of ₹ 1.75 crore.

He made the comment in the context of asking leaders to construct TRS offices in every district with all facilities even if the expenditure was high since there was no dearth of funds. He fixed Dasara as deadline for the inauguration of the offices.

Mr. Rao told the participants at a meeting at the party office here to ensure meeting halls, guest rooms, district presidents’ chambers and parking space in the offices. The offices should be equipped to hold video-conferences when required. They should last a century.

He handed over designs of offices and cheques for ₹ 60 lakh each towards construction cost to district in-charges.

Apart from district in-charges, the meeting was attended by Ministers who were readily available and some MLAs.

Sources said Mr. Rao expressed anger at some leaders for going slow in the membership drive launched by the party on June 27. He said the drive was on top gear in some districts and lagging behind in others.

While discussing the ensuing municipal elections, he made light of the BJP as it had not connected with people in Telangana nor would it ever do. There was no place for BJP in the State. On the other hand, development and welfare programmes of government had stood the TRS in good stead. He warned the leaders against taking polls for granted.

Mr. Rao said the BJP led-NDA government was favouring Andhra Pradesh and neglecting Telangana. The government accorded national status to Polavaram project in AP but gave no money for Kaleshwaram project in Telangana. The Centre was reluctant to give funds to Telangana. Yet, the development in the State would not be derailed. He cited the success of the government in tiding over water shortage in villages during summer by the Mission Bhagiratha programme.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao was said to have raised the issue of forest officials setting up obstacles to podu cultivation in forest lands. He denied allegations that local TRS leaders were enjoying forest lands.

The MLA said forest officials lodged complaints with police against TRS MLAs for standing by farmers. Mr. Rao promised to find a permanent solution to the problem.