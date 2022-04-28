TRS is ₹1,000 crore entity

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the party was now a ₹1,000 crore entity which is sufficient enough for him to jump into national politics.

The cash component of the total asset base of TRS is ₹861 crore, including fixed deposits of ₹451 crore and funds received from electoral bonds which were pledged with SBI and Bank of Baroda. The party got a monthly interest of ₹3.84 crore which has accumulated to ₹24 crore in a current account, Mr. Rao said in his closing remarks to the TRS plenary.

With 60 lakh members, Mr. Rao said the party could raise another ₹ 600 crore from donations even if each member contributes a mere ₹1,000 on his call.

Therefore, he said the TRS had enough resources to focus on national politics as a responsible party in a federal system. It will start the campaign shortly with a convention in Hyderabad to be attended by economists and intelligentsia across the world and about 2,000 retired All India Service officers from IAS, IPS and IFS. The convention will set a political agenda for the country.

The convention will discuss the structural changes in polity and policy framework required for the country. After all, it was the policy making and implementation that were the root cause of failures of Indian political system. China forged ahead of India because it’s policies were different. Otherwise, both countries were on par in GDP three decades ago. China’s GDP is worth $16 trillion while India’s is only $3 trillion.

Mr. Rao said the TRS will organise training camps for its cadre to create awareness in public about the misdeeds of BJP led Central government and it’s policy of fanning religious hatred. He warned that the days for the dirty tricks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are over.

No one is happy in the country. People want a change of guard at the Centre. In the State, the TRS will win 90 Assembly seats with comfortable majority. This is the outcome of surveys that he commissioned.

He criticised Mr. Modi for asking State governments to reduce taxes at Tuesday’s video conference with Chief Ministers on dealing with the fresh threat of Covid cases. Why should the Centre ask States to reduce taxes when it went on increasing prices on petrol and diesel by imposing cess.

Mr. Modi set a poisonous trend in motion by warning that Hindutva is under threat. In what way is Hindutva under threat, Mr. Rao asked.