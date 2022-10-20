TRS indulging in cheap politics: Kishan Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday, accused the TRS Government of indulging in cheap politicking due to the fear of losing Munugode bypoll.

“Why did it take eight years for the ruling party to realise there has been no development in the constituency and in other places across the State? Who has stopped them? They are firing salvos at us when we do not have an elected representative from the district,” he said, at a press conference from the party office.

The Minister charged the TRS with going to the extent of obstructing his campaign in the district with police remaining a mute spectator and a potential ugly situation was averted only because the BJP did not want to vitiate the atmosphere with violence.

“I had to control my party workers or there would have been severe consequences. We want a peaceful poll and are not seeking any violence. Only those fearing failure will indulge in these activities. The TRS has been threatening people in the villages against supporting or campaigning BJP or its candidate,” he explained.

Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS government has turned TS into a “mafia” state with illegal activities in land deals, mining and liquor. And, this model is sought to be replicated across the country. He also claimed that the Centre had released upto ₹ 800 crore for flouride hit people in 2016-17 for providing safe drinking water and water purification plants.

‘Party president insulted’

The Minister also criticised the TRS for having insulted the party national president J. P. Nadda by putting his photo on a grave and garlanding it. “TRS has introduced a new culture without any morals or ethics by showing disrespect to a former Union Minister and a MP. Who gave them the right to indulge in these of condemnable theatrics? There is a limit to any kind of slander but the TRS has been crossing the Lakshman Rekha,” he said.

“We have been maintaining dignity and decorum so far. They will have to pay dearly if they do not stop these kind of activities,” he warned. Senior leader N. Ramchander Rao called it a “criminal act” and said the party has taken a serious note about it and will approach the Election Commission to take decisive action against the TRS.

EC will apprise about this indecent act and appeal to it to take action against the TRS leaders and their candidate