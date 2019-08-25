TRS indifferent to Kazipet rail workshop proposal: Congress

The TRS leaders who made a hue and cry over the discrimination and under-development seems to be indifferent when the promised railway workshop is being shifted elsewhere, said District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy.

The Periodic Overhauling (POH), which was supposed to be set up at Kazipet, did not materialise as the ruling TRS government failed to give land needed for it. The workshop would have provided some employment, besides ushering development, he said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Mr. Redy said during the separate Telangana movement, the TRS leaders cried foul accusing Andhra leaders of ignoring Telangana and developing their region. The same leaders are now unresponsive in allocating the required land for POH, he said.

“One wonders what the MPs and MLAs of Warangal are doing without pursuing the Central projects,” the Congress leader said.

The Railways had decided to set up a POH unit at Kazipet in 2016-17 with an outlay of ₹ 269 crore. Thereafter, it hinted that the unit will be established somewhere else if the State government fails to handover land within the time-frame. Despite this, the State government didn’t initiate any move to solve the impasse, he said.

Following the furore over POH in the media, now the TRS leaders say that the government wrote a letter to the Railways. Unless the people’s representatives take the initiative, getting POH is not possible, he said. The TRS leaders need to understand that the POH not only generates direct employment to locals but also provides indirect livelihood opportunity to others.

The Congress leader further said the local TRS leaders who resorted to chest-thumping over second road over bridge (RoB) at Fathima Nagar need to answer why work on it is yet to start.

The Congress would launch an agitation if the TRS government fails to take necessary steps to ensure POH in Kazipet, he said.