TRS in-charges named for municipal polls

The TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday released the list of party in-charges, parliamentary constituency-wise, for the coming municipal elections.

The list was released at the meeting Mr. Rao had with TRS general secretaries at the party office. The general secretaries and secretaries of TRS were declared in-charges

A release later said Mr. Rao expressed confidence that the TRS will win the elections comfortably whenever they took place. He recalled that the party cadre worked enthusiastically during the recent membership drive in all the municipalities. The drive received good public response. Lakhs of people enrolled as members voluntarily.

Mr. Rao asked the in-charges to gear up the cadre to work with even more enthusiasm in the municipal elections. Booth-level committees of TRS should be formed to face the polls, he said.

Regarding the constitution of TRS committees, Mr. Rao asked the general secretaries to complete them by the month-end and submit the list to party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Thereafter, constituency level meeting should be held with committee members and active members. The meetings will become platforms for launch of TRS preparations for municipal elections.

Mr. Rao reviewed the progress of works for construction of TRS offices in districts.