TRS illegally tapping phones: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh complained to the Election Commission that the KCR government has been resorting to “illegal and foul” means including tapping phones of the party leaders blatantly violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Mr. Chugh demanded a thorough impartial inquiry and pointed out that telephone tapping is a serious offence and it is not permissible under law to tap someone’s telephone without any legal process. The TRS leaders have also been trying to get the banking details of the BJP leaders by a third party and furthermore they were openly talking of probing banking transactions of some individuals and companies and this constitutes an offence under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code, he charged.

It was not only an intrusion into someone’s privacy but also indulging in making false propaganda by giving some fictitious transactions, Mr. Chugh said and alleged that the TRS itself had been directly transferring amounts to voters by way several mobile money transfer applications as it had done in the MLC graduate elections.

Kurukshetra war

Munugode bypoll is like the Kurukhetra war and time has come for people to decide if they want to elect K. Rajgopal Reddy who stands by them in the hour of need or a bonded labour of KCR, said TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

At a press conference at Nampally (Munugode), he claimed that the TRS had neglected weaker sections all these year and the Chief Minister too did not bother to mention about their welfare of development in his public meeting.

He criticised a few TNGO leaders for campaigning for TRS and questioned their silence about the pending issues of the employees. The BJP chief urged the election authorities to ensure that the outsiders are sent out by evening so as not to vitiate the polling later while the police will be held responsible for any violent incidents.