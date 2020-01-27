TRS holds sway in all 7 ULBs of Nizamabad

The TRS held sway in all the seven urban local bodies including the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation and the opposition parties could not withstand the ruling party’s electoral onslaught anywhere in the integrated old district.

The party, with the support of its ally AIMIM retained the NMC, winning the Mayor post and giving up the Deputy Mayor post to the latter. The party candidates in all the six other places captured the councils with a clear majority. Elsewhere, it did not depend on its ally though the latter won a couple of seats in Bodhan and Armoor.

Toomu Padma and A. Sohail were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson of Bodhan Municipal Council; and Pandit Vineetha and Shaik Munnu in Armoor Council. In the newly formed Bheemgal Municipality, TRS swept all the 12 wards proving its supremacy. Mallela Rajasree and Gunnam Bala Bhagat were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson of Bheemgal Council.

In Kamareddy district, all three councils — Kamareddy, Banswada and Yellareddy were captured by the TRS in an almost one-sided election. Nittu Jahnavi and Gaddam Indupriya were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson of Kamareddy Municipal Council. Jangam Gangadhar and Shaik Zubair won the posts in Banswada. In Yellareddy, Kudumula Satyam and M. Sujatha were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively.

Interestingly, a 25-year-old unmarried woman Jahnavi, who was busy preparing for Civil Services exams, became the chairperson of Kamareddy Municipality. Her deputy Indupriya, 26, who is married, is a housewife. Two young women would lead the council henceforth. Though the Congress candidate was in the fray here she got just 12 votes as against 30 of the TRS.