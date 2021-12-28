TRS hits out at BJP, Congress

HYDERABAD

Opposition parties accused of becoming stumbling blocks in TS growth

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a stumbling block in the development of Telangana as on one hand it is creating hurdles in the implementation of development and welfare scheme and on the other it is not fulfilling the bifurcation promises and discriminating against the State in sanction of schemes and release of funds.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari along with legislators M. Anand, P. Srinivas Reddy and others said the BJP leaders of Telangana had miserably failed in getting national project status to Kaleshwaram project, get funds released as recommended by NITI Aayog to Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya programmes and not getting sanctions for steel plant at Bayyaram, railway wagon factory at Kazipet and tribal university.

Instead of speaking on policy matters of the State government, right or wrong, the BJP leaders were resorting to personal attacks, Mr. Srihari said adding that it was not a good precedent. Stating that the Centre’s policies were helping increase in disparities in society, he said the unemployment was being pushed up by selling off public sector undertakings.

Mr. Srihari said anti-BJP political forces would join hands in the coming days and Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao would take a decision as to in what way the party could work with such forces.

Speaking separately, Armoor MLA and Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A. Jeevan Reddy alleged that both the BJP and Congress leaders in the State were working together as “Nampally Brothers” by making senseless allegations against the government even on denial of permission to their protests on Monday. They must be aware that COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in the State following High Court directions till January 2, he said.

On State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s remarks against ‘deeksha’ (indefinite fast) taken up by KCR in 2009 demanding statehood to Telangana, he said both BJP and Congress would not have Telangana branches of the party, if there was no deeksha of KCR. On unemployment, he said the State government had given statistics on jobs filled during the last seven years and asked the BJP to explain people how many jobs Centre had given during the period.