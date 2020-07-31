TRS hits back at Congress on Mallaram, Manthani killings

HYDERABAD

31 July 2020 18:51 IST

Congress politicising petty issues, says Minister

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar and Chairman of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad have alleged that unable to find any issue the Congress party was blowing out of proportion the death of a couple of Dalits due to personal and family disputes, linking them to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) only to garner some political mileage.

Speaking to newspersons here on Friday, they said one Rangaiah had died after a clash between two persons in Manthani. They wanted to know why the Congress party was politicising the death/killing of a TRS activist.

In another incident between two families at Mallaram in Bhupalapalli district, one Rajababu was killed following a clash with his neighbour Srinivas, they said and asked whether such incidents were not taking places in the States ruled by the Congress. At the same time, the Congress leaders had no courtesy even to visit the family of the party activist Bandela Narayanaswamy who was killed over a personal dispute, they pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that there was no political involvement in any of these killings of Dalits, the TRS leaders said instead of fighting for the rights of downtrodden community the Congress leaders were being misled by Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka and taking up petty issues. They accused Congress of attempting to link the Manthani and Mallaram killings to the TRS although the ruling party had nothing do with them.

Responding to the Congress allegation against the government on the snail’s pace progress of distribution of three acres land to each landless Dalit family, the TRS leaders reasoned that non-availability of land for purchase for the purpose had slowed its progress. However, the government had already distributed 15,000 acres land under the scheme so far and it was a continuing programme.