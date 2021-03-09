TRS has totally ignored education, charges Union Minister

HYDERABAD

09 March 2021 23:54 IST

Thousands of teacher, lecturer posts not filled in TS in last six years, he says

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday lambasted the TRS government for “ignoring” education sector and observed that the government was no different from that of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and hence, it was time for “people to throw them out”.

“I am shocked at the neglect of the education sector and the fact that thousands of teacher and lecturer posts have not been filled in the last six years. How can you ignore education which is the basic tenet of the young? What is happening here? Teachers are the biggest assets of the country and worshipped in our culture,” he said.

The Minister was speaking on ‘Fast tracking change towards a resurgent India: Role of intellectuals’ organised by the ‘Forum for Nationalistic Thinkers’ in support of BJP MLC candidate N. Ramchander Rao. Stating that he did not want to dwell much on a government which “anyway is on its way out”, Mr. Pokhriyal however charged that crores of rupees released by the Centre under various schemes have not been reaching the common people in the State.

Development and jobs in Telangana have been “confined to a single family and their kith and kin but nothing for the people”, he said. The Minister also explained about the new education policy and how it could turn the students into new generation entrepreneurs as the government has also enhanced the funds allocation for research and development.

He also took a swipe against the critics of BJP claiming that “talking about secularism has become a fashion and those professing it don't even know what they are talking about”. The Indian culture and ethos find more echo in nations like Indonesia and Mauritius than our own country, he said.

The Minister hailed the candidature of Mr. Ramchander Rao and was confident of he winning the support of the educated voters. Earlier, former AP Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, BJP vice president Vivek Venkatswamy and others also spoke.