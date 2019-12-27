TRS has tie-up with both BJP and MIM, says Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has charged the TRS government with favouring the BJP by permitting RSS to take out ‘provocative’ rallies but denying the same to Congress that wants to celebrate its Formation Day on Saturday.

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy showed the video clips of the RSS parade of members wielding sticks on the city roads and said the police was extending all the help to them but denying permission to the Congress to hold a peaceful rally with national flags. In fact, police halted the traffic from LB Nagar to Saroornagar to facilitate smooth passage of the RSS parade. But it was denying permission to Congress citing traffic and other problems, he said.

He alleged that the Indian Police Service (IPS) cadre has been transformed into ‘Kalvakuntla Police Service (KPS)’. “Police officials are not functioning as per rules, but as per the dictates of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao,” he charged and demanded an explanation on the issue.

The police had denied permission to the Congress party that had planned to take out a rally with the slogan “Save Nation, Save Constitution” from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund on the occasion of its 135th Formation Day on December 28.

Mr. Reddy also strongly objected to the remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calling entire 130 crore Indians as Hindus and described it as provocative and unconstitutional. He said RSS workers created an atmosphere of fear by taking out a march with sticks on city roads.

Permission to AIMIM

Former Member of Parliament V. Hanmantha Rao questioned the permission given to AIMIM in Nizamabad for a meeting when election code was in place. He blamed the Chief Minister for denying permission to the Congress rally and asked how come the RSS too was permitted to conduct a rally and a meeting.

“All that we asked for was a meeting at Ambedkar statue and KCR was denying it as he has an allergy towards Dr. Ambedkar,” he alleged. The behaviour of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao clearly shows that he has an understanding with the BJP as well as the AIMIM, he claimed.

Letter to the DGP

Later in the evening Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy seeking permission for the rally. He said the party was ready to take out a Tiranga rally on any route suggested by the police and any road that was not arterial or notified as per the police terminology. “It will be silent rally without any slogans and without disturbing anyone,” he said.