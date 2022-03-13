‘TRS has a history of insulting Armed Forces’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has a history of insulting the Armed Forces, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

His comments were in the light of the statements by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, to cut water and electricity supply to Local Military Authorities in Hyderabad.

“From mocking the Armed Forces by saying they ran away from China, to asking proof for surgical strikes and now KTR threatening by saying he won’t give them power and water, the TRS insulted the Forces,” he wrote on Twitter.

Joining his party colleagues in the condemnation, Mr. Reddy said the Municipal Minister’s statements were an insult to the service and sacrifices of the Defence personnel.

“The issue of Cantonment roads needs to be handled sensitively, as Cantonment feels that there is a threat to security and installations within the area. Threatening them shows TRS’ arrogance and ungratefulness,” the Minister noted, while adding the proverb “Power Corrupts! Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely!”