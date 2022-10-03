TRS govt. tapping phones of its own party leaders, BJP leaders, IAS, IPS officers: Kishan Reddy

BJP will work towards providing qualitative power to farmers, says Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 03, 2022 19:24 IST

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & Development of Northeast region, and Secunderabad MP, G. Kishan Reddy, accused the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) government of indulging in taping phones of not only of the BJP leaders, but also of its own party leaders as well as top IAS and IPS officers.

Responding to a question at a press conference at the party office here on Monday, the Union Minister made the charge but did not elaborate on the statement.

He claimed that the TRS leaders are continuously taking the names of the Central investigative agencies of Enforcement Department (ED) and Income Tax Department or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as they seem to be guilty.

While denying any move to install meters to agriculture pumpets, he asserted that the BJP will only work towards providing qualitative power to farmers. But, it will not hesitate to put meters to probe ‘illegal’ activities of the TRS leaders in land grabbing, mining and real estate deals, he said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s proposed national party ‘Bharat Rastra Samithi’ (BRS) is nothing but a wicked move to deflect Telangana people’s attention from the disenchantment against his regime during the campaign for the Munugode bypoll and dissension within his own party itself, he charged.

“When the ground is shifting beneath his feet and his own Chief Minister’s chair has become shaky, Mr. Rao harbours dreams of defeating the BJP at the Centre. First, he should get re-elected in the next Assembly elections before aiming for the sky,” suggested Mr. Kishan Reddy.

TRS leaders themselves are scratching their heads unable to fathom the rationale behind the announcement of the national party and are privately having a laugh, he claimed. While Mr. Rao has the freedom to launch one, fact is no Opposition trusts him and the TRS had lost 50% of LS seats last time, as well as most polls post the last general elections.

“Day in and day out, the entire Kalvakuntla clan is dishing out vicious propaganda and misinformation against the BJP government at the Centre but the Telangana society has already made up its mind to teach them a lesson in the next elections. Our party is confident of coming to power, said the Minister.

