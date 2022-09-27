TRS govt. selling fertilizer factory jobs, charges BJP leader

Kaleshwararam irrigation project has not benefitted a single acre, says K. Laxman

The TRS government is selling off jobs in the Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory even as the Modi government has taken up the onerous task of reviving the unit at a substantial cost, charged Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader K. Laxman on Tuesday.

Instead of providing jobs to the local people, the government is selling them for a price, he alleged and also accused the State government of paying up to ₹ 14,000 less to the contract employees of the Singareni Collieries numbering about 20,000.

The government is supposed to have enhanced the salaries to the staff as per the national wage agreement, but it had done so with the compensation also being denied to those who had lost their lives while working in the hazardous conditions, he said.

The BJP leader, also the national OBC chief of the party, was addressing a meeting at Naspur as part of the party continuing ‘People’s Voice - BJP Promise’ after paying his respects to a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. While the Kaleshwararam irrigation project has not benefitted a single acre, the recent floods ensured the surrounding fields got submerged with the government refusing to provide any kind of compensation, he claimed.

The miners have been denied house sites and requisite share of the profits being made by the company and the ₹ 2,000 crore allotted for improving civic infrastracture of the colonies has not taken off. The promised medical college too has not materialised as also the Ramagundam-Mancherial bridge over the River Godavari while the needs of the Gram Panchayats have been ignored, he added.

In a separate meeting, former Minister Eatala Rajender said that just like the people of Huzurabad had benefitted on re-electing him with the TRS government showering sops like ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ensuring welfare schemes reach the downtrodden, the people of Munugode too will similarly benefit by re-electing K. Rajagopal Reddy, contesting from the BJP in the forthcoming bypoll.

Addressing a meeting at Tammidipally in the constituency, Mr. Rajender charged that the TRS government denied funds to the area just because it had elected Mr. Reddy on a Congress ticket in the last elections. “Just like I could repay my debt to my constituency people by forcing 13 ministers to make a beeline with goodies to the people, I had advised Mr. Reddy also to resign and seek a fresh mandate to make the government wake up,” he said.

The bypoll ahead has made the government to release pensions for 57-year-olds and many other freebies to the sheeprearers and other communities along with new roads. He demanded each poor family be given ₹ 10 lakh each. Former MP K. Viveshwar Reddy and others also participated.