TRS govt. neglecting farmers, says Sharmila

20 December 2021 23:35 IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that ‘chavu dappu’ should be for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as it has been neglecting farmers despite huge promises. Participating in the second day of ‘Rythu Aavedana Yatra’ in Kamareddy district on Monday, Ms. Sharmila consoled and interacted with the family members of Kummari Rajaiah of Adlur Ellareddy village in Sadashivanagar mandal, Mamidi Chinna Beeraiah at Lapur village in Lingampet mandal and Munnur Yadaiah of Vadalparthi village in Nagireddypet mandal.

“Farmers have every right to sow paddy as it has the minimum support price and government has to buy it any cost. If necessary, I will take up fast unto death to bring pressure on the government to procure paddy. We do not need a Chief Minister who asks farmers not to cultivate paddy,” said Ms. Sharmila, adding that more than 7,000 farmers had committed suicides in Telangana in the last seven years.

She also questioned the government as to why job notifications are not being issued when youth are aspiring for jobs in the new State.

