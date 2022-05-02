TRS govt. neglected weavers forcing them to migrate, charges Bandi Sanjay

Challenges KCR or his son to visit weaver families along with him

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar, throughout his ongoing walkathon on Monday, has accused the TRS government of “neglecting the weavers community” and added that “their sorry plight was quite evident as they are forced to migrate in search of livelihoods”.

“I am ready to take Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao or his son K. T. Rama Rao to the houses of the weavers migrating and those who have resorted to the extreme step unable to provide food to their families. The Centre had sanctioned one of the seven textile parks in the country to Telangana, but this heartless government has not delineated land by the March 15 deadline,” he charged, at a public meeting in Kishapur village.

Continuing his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ for the 19th day with senior party leader P, Muralidhar Rao accompanying him, the BJP State chief referred to the ‘open’ letter by Mr. Rama Rao claiming about the TRS regime providing welfare schemes to the weavers and said it was a “big lie” . He was ready to provide evidence to show that many from the community had migrated to Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Surat and other regions in search of jobs and livelihoods.

The Centre had allocated ₹445 crore towards setting up of textile parks and March 15 was the last date for earmarking land but the State government did not respond. Distribution of sheep and fishes to the respective communities also had a share from the Central government with ₹1000 crore subsidy of the ₹4,000 loans allocated, he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also stated that the daily wages of ₹277 each for people seeking employment under the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have not got been paid for the last three months. “Schools lack basic facilities and hospitals proper infrastructure in this region, but the ruling party leaders are involved in sand mafia,” he alleged.

Mr. Muralidhar Rao said the government had ignored the education sector with professor posts in universities not filled in the last eight years and the rural employment guarantee scheme funds are being misused despite the prompt release by the Centre, he added.