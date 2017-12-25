TRS govt. leading State into debt trap: Congress leader

Former Minister and senior Congress leader P. Sudarshan Reddy has alleged the TRS Government of plunging the State into debt trap, by taking out indiscriminate loans.

“The TRS government took out a whopping ₹1.30 lakh crore loan in just three years in the name of irrigation projects while the Congress, in its 40-year rule, built major projects like Nagarjun Sagar, Sri Ram Sagar and so on ₹60,000 crore loan,” he pointed out, while addressing the Congress cadres’ meeting at Yedapally mandal headquarters on Sunday.

He said that the present regime has no plan for crop sowing due to which farmers were still in utter confusion waiting for the direction from agriculture department for sowing in current Yasangi (rabi).

He also found fault with the diversion of the Singur water to the SRSP ayacut down the Lower Maneru and the Mid Maneru Dams.

“Power is transient. It is not important to us. We are reaching out to people not to gain political mileage but to expose the misdeeds of the government. If this kind of governance continues for another five years, the State will have to face too many problems,” said Mr. Sudarshan Reddy, deploring the government for not fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of people who fought for the separate State.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign in Gujarat recently, Mr. Sudarshan Reddy said that the former stooped down to such a level that that did not fit to his stature. The BJP and the TRS were administering the people on the basis of lies and false promises, he said.

DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan and the Congress mandal president Narsing Mudiraj also spoke.