TRS govt. is on the back foot: Jyothiraditya Scindia

July 29, 2022 17:50 IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government is on the back foot and worried as the ground is sinking under (its feet) and hence, reacting strongly against the Central Government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

“The TRS Government is alarmed as it has a history of not serving people, not implementing Central Government schemes like the PMAY – (Prime Minister Awas Yojana housing scheme), PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat (medical insurance), free rations and {involved} in extreme corruption, “ he charged at a press conference. To a question, he remarked that only those “who have done something wrong” should worry about Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Mr. Scindia is in the capital on a two-day tour of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency to monitor the progress of the Centre’s development and welfare schemes, is scheduled to meet the beneficiaries, prominent citizens and interact with local leadership on strengthening the party during his stay.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Modi Government has provided “more funds to Telangana than any other government since Independence “ but whether the funds have been “utilised or misutilised is the moot question. You are well aware of the reality,” he said. Not only the BJP state governments but all states got more than 40% of revenue from the Centre, which was two times what was being granted by the previous governments, he claimed.

‘New hope’

“Telangana is awakening to the new hope provided by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. We are confident that under the leadership of TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party will come to power in the next election. The situation at the ground level shows that the party has been strengthening as reflected in winning 48 seats in GHMC polls and three MLA seats in recent times,” he said.

The Union Minister was sure “it is an indication of the people’s confidence in the BJP and Mr. Modi”. The number of seats won in GHMC and in the Assembly or even during the Lok Sabha polls has been much more than what was obtained when the party was in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, he noted.

“From just one Lok Sabha, we won four and from just four divisions in GHMC, we won 48 with 20% vote. I am confident that due to the hard work and ability of our cadre and leaders, we will win a majority of seats in both the Assembly and LS elections ahead,” he asserted.

Mr. Scindia said he had been given a “clear responsibility” to strengthen the party from the booth level with the “guidance and cooperation” of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and other local leaders and “today is the beginning of the exercise”.