TRS Govt failed on all fronts: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD/Siddipet

26 October 2020 23:30 IST

Union Minister of State for Home and senior BJP leader G.Kishan Reddy on Monday charged the TRS government of having failed in COVID-19 pandemic control and mitigation, relief and rehabilitation during the recent floods and for being unable to construct two-bedroom housing in the twin cities and in the districts.

In an informal chat with media persons, Mr. Reddy also observed that the forthcoming GHMC polls will be fought mainly on the issue of construction of free two-bedroom housing. He expressed the confidence that the party candidate Raghunandan Rao will emerge victorious in the Dubbak bye-election and accused the ruling TRS party of getting “frustrated” because of the people’s support to the BJP.

Mr. Reddy, who rushed to Siddipet on Monday evening to extend support to the family of the party candidate, has objected the police behavior at Siddipet and its violation of election code. He said party incharge Jitender Reddy was sent to Hyderabad by the police and charged that the TRS was misusing the official machinery.

Noting that searching the houses without search warrant is highly objectionable, the Union Minister of State for Home said Mr. Raghunandan Rao is being targeted and harassed by police. “Never before has official machinery been misused like this by any previous government. We will take this issue to the notice of Election Commission, Union government and party central leadership,” he said expressing confidence that ECI will do justice. He referred to transfer of Collector by ECI on the complaints that he was favouring ruling party.

Mr. Reddy said he would be participating in the election campaign in the next few days.

Mr. Reddy condemned attack on Bandi Sanjay and other leaders. Party leaders also claimed Home Minister Amit Shah had telephoned party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to enquire about the incident.

Meanwhile Mr. Bandi Sanjay has alleged that police behaved like goondas and threw him into the van forcibly by catching his neck.