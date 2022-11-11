TRS govt egging protests against PM: BJP

Boycotting the PM’s event is a ‘loss’ to the State, says Union Minister

Hyderabad Bureau HYDERABAD
November 11, 2022 20:43 IST

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member and national OBC president K. Laxman and others senior leaders inspecting arrangements at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Friday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of being “irresponsible” in supporting protests and resorting to flexis opposing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Ramagundam Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd (RFCL) plant on Saturday.

“This is not a good tradition. Politics should be separated from development. It is unfortunate that the objectionable graffiti is being drafted in Pragati Bhavan. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no respect for Telangana ethos and values. With this attitude, he is only lowering the prestige and dignity of TS,” said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy.

Boycotting the PM’s meeting is a “loss” to Telangana and the Chief Minister will be losing an opportunity to present his case for more projects, he said and said in a democratic set up no one is above the Constitution, hence KCR cannot function as he likes — akin a Nizam — he told a press conference at the party office.

“The TRS government days are numbered and the political game has just begun after the Munugode bypoll. The kind of vituperative campaign against Mr. Modi without any decency or decorum will not be appreciated by the people here,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the same KCR had praised the Prime Minister during the foundation stone ceremony for the fertiliser plant but has been egging different groups to oppose the event, he claimed and questioned about the unfulfilled promises made in the TRS manifesto on jobs for youth, houses for poor, land for Dalits, etc.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman charged KCR of trying to derive political mileage by making a big show of not attending PM’s programmes which were actually projects benefitting TS. “The CM is trying to stop development here but he will not succeed,” he told at a meeting held with the city unit to discuss the civic reception to be accorded to Mr. Modi at the airport.

