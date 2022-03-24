TRS govt. doing real estate business with assigned lands: Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has alleged that the government has turned into a real estate dealer denying the rights of poor dalits over the assigned lands and selling them off to businessmen.

At a press conference here, he said instead of being a custodian of public properties, the government was forcefully taking away the assigned lands given to the poor by the previous Congress governments. “Can the TRS Government seize the lands of their leaders or the wealthy in the same way? Can the Chief Minister take away the assigned lands encroached by TRS party leaders,” he asked.

He said the Congress government distributed 22 lakh acres of land to Dalits, tribals and BCs in Telangana region alone ensuring their self-respect. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who made false promises that TRS government would give three acres of land to dalits, is now trying to forcibly claim and grab the lands of dalits for real estate ventures,” he alleged.

“Its unfortunate that government itself is grabbing land and encroaching upon the rights of the poor people in the name of development. We have not see such corrupt thoughts in any earlier government,” he said.

Mr. Sravan said that after Telangana State formation, KCR govt did not give a single acre of assigned land to poor. “Only TRS leaders, MLAs, Ministers, government officials built farmhouses, bungalows and became landlords in the new state,” he alleged adding that it was unfortunate to see the bureaucrats also getting involved in it. Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman-TPCC Fisheries, senior Congress leaders Vijay Kumar, and Taher Saadi were present.