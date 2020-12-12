TRS government completes two years today

There are several achievements and quite a few setbacks

The TRS government completes two years in its second term on Sunday with several achievements but also quite a few setbacks during the period. It was on this day in 2018 that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali were sworn in to mark the installation of the government after a landslide victory for TRS in elections.

Among its achievements were the inauguration of Kaleshwaram lift-irrigation project on June 21 last year to irrigate 80 lah acres. The government also enhanced the assistance to farmers under Rytu Bandhu scheme from ₹ 8,000 to ₹ 10,000 per acre. In view of the pandemic, paddy was purchased from farmers at their villages instead of having to shift the stocks to agricultural market yards.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched the Dharani portal of land transactions near Medchal two months ago which received good response.

During lockdown on account of COVID this year, the government distributed ₹ 1,500 per family to the poor in April and May besides free rice.

The government launched Palle Pragathi programme of sanitation in villages and increased the salaries of sanitation workers from ₹ 5,000 to 8,500 per month. Similarly, the Pattana Pragathi programme was taken up in towns.

The COVID pandemic gave the State government an opportunity to execute infrastructure works worth ₹ 2,000 crore. The Bibinagar campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences was inaugurated in December last year. Amazon started its largest campus in the country in Hyderabad around the same time.

Despite the achievements, the government invited flak for not effectively checking the Rayalaseema lift-irrigation project and expansion of capacity of Pothireddypadu project by the Andhra Pradesh government. The flood relief of ₹ 10,000 per family did not reach all the affected families.

The government was targeted by the Opposition for demolition of Secretariat complex and its handling of the strike by RTC crew. Farmers who cultivated fine varieties of paddy suffered for want of market. The government was yet to implement its promise of unemployment allowance but committed itself to fulfilling the same.

The government’s promise to reduce the age limit for accessing social security pensions from 60 to 57 years was yet to be implemented.