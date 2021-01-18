TRS government stalling Centre’s welfare schemes, charges BJP leader Tarun Chugh

HYDERABAD:

18 January 2021 16:11 IST

Mr. Chugh, also the party observer for Telangana, called upon the party workers to expose the “inefficient and corrupt practices” of the KCR government.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of “deliberately and calculatedly defeating” the Central schemes launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of the poor. In fact, “the KCR government is creating hurdles in the implementation of a number of schemes meant for people in villages,” he claimed, while addressing party workers.

Mr. Chugh, also the party observer for Telangana, called upon the party workers to expose the “inefficient and corrupt practices” of the KCR government. The Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has only promoted “nepotism” in the State by projecting his family members as leaders of the party and has “broken all records of corruption”. He urged the cadre to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of development and progress to every house in TS and how it has been providing “good governance” along with “honest administration” in the last seven years.

The BJP leader said the TS people “agitated and disappointed” with the current regime. “People are looking for a new hope and a new era to set in and it is the duty of the BJP workers to fulfil their aspirations,” he said. Historic decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and initiating the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya were taken by the Modi government and the party must intensify its campaign to highlight the ‘achievements’.

Advertising

Advertising