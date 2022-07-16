TRS government in exit mode

Praveen Kumar dares CM to visit Basara

BSP State president R. S. Praveen Kumar said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the State is in an exit mode and hence it was not addressing the problems being faced by the students. He dared Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT also known as IIIT) at Basara in Nirmal district. He also demanded immediate removal of Minister for Education.

Mr. Praveen Kumar visited the students of RGUKT who are undergoing treatment at Nizamabad Government Hospital on Saturday and interacted with them.

“The students of IIIT Basara held protests for more than two weeks demanding the removal of food contractor and visit by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to the institute. The government has appointed a Director as an eyewash instead of addressing their genuine demands. The students are in serious condition due to the inaction of the government,” said Mr. Praveen Kumar adding that a majority of educational institutes in the State are in a pathetic condition.

The BSP president has demanded inquiry by a sitting judge into the incident of food contamination and tough action against those responsible for food poisoning.