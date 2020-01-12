TRS government ignored ULBs, charges BJP

President Telangana State unit of the BJP K. Laxman charged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government does not have any ethical right to seek votes in support of its candidates for the forthcoming municipal polls. Save for urban local bodies (ULBs) like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet — bastions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and senior ministers like T.Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao — there has been no development in a majority of them even though TS boasts of having more people in urban areas.

Talking to presspersons at the party office after admitting former Telugu Desam leader M. Narasimhulu and others on Saturday, Mr. Laxman castigated the government for spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the above mentioned urban regions but at the same time not allocating adequate funds for the improvement of basic amenities in other ULBs like roads, drinking water, drainage, parks and so on.

People of Telangana are eager to teach a lesson to the TRS, he claimed and appealed to the voters in the municipal areas to support the BJP. The party chief also used the occasion to criticise MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and accused him of trying to fan communal trouble under the guise of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and uttering falsehoods. The Majlis, TRS and Congress are all one, he claimed.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy urged municipal voters to elect the party candidates as the fight was against ‘family’ rule and corruption too. Mr. Narasimhulu also spoke.