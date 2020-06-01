TRS government has many reasons to pat itself

Telangana State which celebrates its sixth State Formation Day on Tuesday has a reason to feel proud and satisfied as its major initiatives in key sectors to realise its ultimate goal of making the State a model to the country are on track and some of them as in the irrigation sector are closer to realising their grand objectives, according to the ruling party functionaries.

The State that came into existence with the slogan of ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Udyogalu’ for the region and its people, turned around sectors like power, irrigation and provided a revived focus on health and education in public sector to make government educational institutions and hospitals and health care centres make a mark amidst domination by the private sector.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the movement for a Statehood for Telangana, and achieved the goal of Statehood, TRS government conceived, conceptualised and executed several flagship programmes under irrigation, agriculture, health, infrastructure, industry and information technology, afforestation and greenery.

The State pioneered Rythu Bandhu investment assistance scheme, Rythu Bima which became model for the rest of the country and so also its Mission Bhagiratha drinking water scheme to every household, Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes to focus on sanitation, hygiene and make the villages and urban areas as models.

The ambitious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to utilise Godavari waters, when completed, would bring 235 tmc ft of water for irrigation and irrigate 45 lakh acres. The government’s ultimate aim is to give irrigation facility to 1.25 crore acres by completing Kaleshwaram and several other irrigation projects to meet irrigation and drinking water requirements and make agriculture profitable for farmers.

The government sources said that in the united State, ₹94,000 crore were spent on irrigation sector for 23 districts in 10 years and in Telangana State, over ₹50,000 crore were spent on irrigation sector in four years.

The crisis in power sector was overcome within six months after formation of the State to put an end to power cuts. Telangana was the only State providing 24x7 power supply to agriculture sector from January 1, 2018 free of cost and 30% of power generated was being utilised for free supply. The power generation went up from 7,778 MW in 2014 to 15,980 MW now including 3,681 MW of solar power. In the next three years, another 10,000 MW would be generated to make Telangana a power surplus State. The distribution and transmission sectors were also being strengthened and construction of sub-stations and power transformers, distribution transformers and other power infrastructure was taken up at a cost of ₹27,770 crore.

In health sector, several innovative schemes were introduced and medical and health infrastructure was strengthened in public sector and achieved bringing down maternal and infant mortality rates. It set up 20 ICU units with 10 beds each to deal with emergencies in 25 district and area hospitals. It also set up diagnostic centres in district headquarters to conduct 58 types of tests. Under ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, emergency 102 vehicles were introduced to bring pregnant women from their homes to the government hospitals. It pressed 104 vehicles into service to provide mobile medical services in rural areas.

In the education sector, the number of residential educational institutions increased to 959 as Telangana government so far set up 661 new residential schools for SC,ST, BC and minorities and it was extending overseas scholarships to SC, ST, BC, EBC and minorities students.

Welfare remained at the heart of governance apart from development programmes and spending close to ₹40,000 crore on various welfare schemes like Aasra pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, food security among other things.