‘TRS government forced State into bankruptcy’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has plunged the State into bankruptcy by increasing the debt burden on people about five times in as many years due to its misguided priorities and mismanagement of finances.

Participating in the discussion on Budget in the Assembly on Saturday, he stated that instead of spending about ₹39,400 crore for completing the pending projects to create irrigation potential of nearly 47 lakh acres, the TRS government had taken up new projects in place of old ones only to have their names on the plaques. In the process, the government was spending over ₹1.15 lakh crore to achieve the same result, he pointed out.

Stating that even the government claims on the success of Kaleshwaram were unfounded since the water lifted from Medigadda to Annaram and Annaram to Sundilla barrages had to be let out due to arrival of flood to Yellampally. It was the water from Yellampally and not from Medigadda that had reached Mid Manair and Lower Manair, he noted.

However, the argument was strongly countered by ministers V. Prashanth Reddy and G. Kamalakar stating that Medigadda water was filled in over 45 tanks and started taking to Mid Manair even before the arrival of flood to Yellampally.

On pruning the budgetary allocations drastically from the Vote-on-Account to Budget by about ₹36,000 crore Mr. Vikramarka said there was no instance of such drastic downsizing of the Budget in the country so far. Further, he pointed out that the government had miserably failed in filling vacancies as only about 56,500 posts were filled against the vacancies of 2.48 lakh. The spending on SC and ST development was also less than half the allocations made during the last five years, he said.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao asked the Congress member to prove that the TRS made a promise of providing a job to every household with formation of Telangana or else apologise to the House, when Mr. Vikramarka mentioned the issue.

The CLP leader also faulted the government for not making required provision of funds to construction of double bedroom houses to 20 lakh families waiting for it, distribution of 3 acres land each to 7 lakh families, KG to PG education, unemployment allowance and several other promises made in the election manifesto.