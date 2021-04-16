‘TRS gives due recognition to committed workers’

Party leader appointed chairman of TSSBUW

Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president K.T. Rama Rao has reiterated that the party was committed to give due recognition to those who contributed for the development of the party and the State.

Appointment of V. Devender Reddy as chairman of the Telangana Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers (TSSBUW) was an example of how the party would recognize the services of those who worked with commitment, he said. Mr. Rama Rao was participating in a meeting organized in connection with Mr. Devender Reddy assuming charge of the post. The meeting was attended by several ministers, including T. Harish Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy and V. Prashanth Reddy, in addition to senior leaders of TRS.

Mr. Harish Rao recalled how Mr. Devender Reddy continued to work for the party irrespective of allotment of party tickets. The party was committed to give recognition to those who worked for the party as well as those who participated in the Telangana movement. He recalled how the welfare schemes launched in Telangana stood as role model for the country while the works on irrigation projects were yielding results.

Steps were taken to ensure supply of Godavari water to Medak and the areas under Narayankhed, Zaheerabad, Sangareddy constituencies would receive Godavari water very soon. State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunita Lakshma Reddy, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy and others spoke.